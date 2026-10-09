BJP wins prestige seat Nandigram by record 1.22L votes

16:58

WB CM Suvendu Adhikari

BJP's Nandigram assembly by-election candidate Hasirani Rath trounced her nearest rival, Milan Pradhan of the Congress, by a record margin of 1,22,753 votes, as the EC declared the results on Friday.



Rath, mother of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath, polled 1,64,427 votes in the politically significant constituency in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district against Pradhan's 41,674.



All other candidates, including those of the Left Front, ISF, and the rebel TMC faction -- Democratic Trinamool Congress -- lost their deposits. CPI candidate Santi Gopal Giri finished a distant third with 5,779 votes.



The result marks a significant consolidation of the BJP's position in Nandigram, which has occupied a key place in West Bengal's political narrative since the anti-land acquisition movement helped propel the Trinamool Congress to power in 2011.



The constituency subsequently became the site of a high-profile electoral battle between Adhikari and Mamata Banerjee, with the BJP leader defeating the then CM in the 2021 assembly elections.