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Bengal bypolls: BJP takes early lead in Nandigram, Rejinagar

Fri, 09 October 2026
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09:19
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BJP candidates Hasirani Rath and Sakharav Sarkar were leading in Nandigram and Rejinagar assembly seats, respectively, as counting of postal ballots was underway for the West Bengal bypolls on Friday, according to television reports.

However, the EC is yet to come out with any official figure.

Counting began at 8 am amid tight security at the counting centres, with entry restricted to those holding authorisation from the Election Commission (EC).

The trends are expected to become clearer as the counting of postal ballots progresses and that of votes recorded in electronic voting machines is taken up.

The bypolls to the two assembly constituencies were held on Tuesday. The results are being closely watched as an early electoral test of the state's new political landscape following the BJP's victory in the assembly elections earlier this year.

Nandigram, a politically significant constituency in Purba Medinipur district, fell vacant after Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who won from both Nandigram and Bhabanipur, retained the latter.

Adhikari defeated former chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur.

The BJP fielded Rath, the mother of Adhikari's slain personal assistant Chandranath Rath, in Nandigram. The party has said it is aiming for a record victory in the constituency.

Rejinagar fell vacant after Aam Janata Unnayan Party founder Humayun Kabir, who won from both Rejinagar and Nowda, retained the latter.

Kabir's party fielded his son, Gulam Nabi Azad, in the bypoll.

The election campaign in Nandigram was also marked by controversy over the arrest and subsequent bail of Congress candidate Milan Pradhan. PTI

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