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Alia's Spanish holiday

Fri, 09 October 2026
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Alia Bhatt in Spain with friends, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt in Spain with friends, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @aliaabhatt/Instagram
Alia Bhatt is living it up with her friends at Majorca Island, Spain.

Posting pictures on Instagram, Alia writes, 'Our jee le zara.'

She's referring to the Farhan Akhtar project, which was to co-star Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, but is in the planning stages for the last five years.

Majorca Island is the largest of the Balearic Islands, which lies in the western Mediterranean Sea.

Alia's bestie Akansha Ranjan, whose is among the girl gang at the trip, posted, 'Somewhere between our dream villa and Mallorca's little hidden gems.'

Looks like this is Alia's fun break before she returns for the promotions of her next film, Love & War, releasing on January 21. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it co-stars husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. 

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