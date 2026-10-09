AAP to join CJP's Oct 10 protest in Delhi

15:35

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday clarified that the October 10 protest in Delhi would be organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and not AAP, while asserting that members of his party would participate in the demonstration.



Speaking to reporters in Sikandarpur after attending the thirteenth-day ritual of senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Govind Chaudhary, Singh said the protest was to protect democracy.



"The CJP protest is to save democracy. We also participated in the protest on October 2. A nationwide agitation is scheduled for October 10 to stop vote theft, scrap the Special Intensive Revision process, cancel state elections allegedly conducted through irregularities, involve the Chief Justice of India in the CEC selection process and hold elections across the country using ballot papers," Singh said.



Clarifying his party's role, Singh said the Delhi demonstration would be organised by the CJP, a youth-led social movement, and not by the AAP.



"It is not our protest; it is the CJP's protest. All parties had participated last time as well, including the Samajwadi Party, Left parties, the Biju Janata Dal and us. Everyone will participate in the CJP protest," he said.