A person like him never truly leaves us: Nana Patekar's son

10:07

Veteran actor Nana Patekar's son Malhar Patekar said his father's work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise.



Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most celebrated actors.



Speaking to reporters about his father's legacy, Malhar Patekar said, "A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us; his achievements have made him immortal. Secondly, he always believed that everyone should come together and follow a righteous path on a global scale. Thirdly, regarding the future--carrying forward the vision Nana Saheb left behind is how we will shape the life ahead."



On the planned work in Marathwada, Malhar said, "Nana had recently spoken about it; the work related to it was about to begin. When I met him, we discussed this matter. Given the massive scale at which the Naam Foundation operates. The CM also felt that if we work together, we would be able to achieve the target."