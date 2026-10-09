10 quintals of fake paneer seized in midnight raid at UP dairy

09:42

Authorities raided a dairy on Nidhouli Road here and seized large quantities of adulterated paneer, desi ghee, cream and other food ingredients, officials said.



A joint team of the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department from Lucknow and Etah raided Sapna Dairy late Thursday night.



Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vijay Verma said the department was tipped off about the sale of large quantities of suspected adulterated paneer, khoya and desi ghee in the district.



Acting on the inputs, the Lucknow team and the district food safety officials raided the dairy, recovering around 10 quintals of paneer, one quintal of ghee, 40 kg of cream and eight quintals of soybean, besides skimmed milk powder (SMP), soybean oil, refined oil and palm oil, among other materials.



The team collected samples of the suspected adulterated food products and sent them for laboratory testing, officials said.



"The seized material was destroyed by burying it in a pit dug with the help of a JCB machine," they said.



The department is initiating the registration of an FIR against dairy operator Dalbir Singh Yadav and two others at the Kotwali Dehat Police Station, officials said.



Further action will be taken based on the laboratory reports of the samples, they said.