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Why stock markets are in free fall today

Thu, 08 October 2026
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14:33
Illustration Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration Dominic Xavier/Rediff
The persistent sell-off in the stock markets gathered pace on Thursday, with the Nifty and the Sensex crashing over 1 per cent.

The fresh flare-up in crude oil prices, rising bond yields and expectations of central bank rate hikes to tame inflation are driving the decline.

The Sensex and Nifty are down in two of the four trading sessions in the ongoing week so far, after clocking an eight-week losing streak last Friday.

Except for a couple of stocks, the majority of Nifty 50 stocks traded 1 per cent or more lower, with Adani Enterprises being the worst performer.

With the earnings season beginning today, strong earnings could cushion the Indian stock market from geopolitical and foreign selling pressures.

Volatility in oil prices is seen to be dictating the stock market mood. Oil-sensitive stocks fell by 1 per cent to 5 per cent.

For India, persistent worries about supply from the key West Asia region mean pressure on the current account and the domestic currency.

Another key concern is rising inflation, which has also driven expectations of rate hikes by central banks globally.

The benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield rose by three basis points to 5.31 per cent, approaching levels last seen in 2002.

At 14:30 pm, Nifty 50 was trading at 22,214 down by 388 points and Sensex was trading at 71,490 down by 1143 points.

-- REDIFF NEWS with inputs from Business Standard

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