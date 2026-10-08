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What's The Buzz About Aamir's New Look?

Thu, 08 October 2026
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15:35
Aamir Khan, Photo: Panna Banndekar
Aamir Khan, Photo: Panna Banndekar
Aamir Khan has a new look. And yet, it's not.

While speaking to the media at an event to Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026 in Mumbai, the actor explained the reason behind his 'grey' look: 'I am bored to dye my hair!'

Movie mogul Subhash Ghai intervened: 'When you look at him in a different get up, you must understand that he is getting into a new character. You will come to know about this in next two years when his new releases.'

Aamir revealed he is currently working on a film.

But we don't know if it is for his next film, Lalkaara, based on legendary cricketer Lala Amarnath's life.

-- REDIFF MOVIES

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