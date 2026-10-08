Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

What happened to Priyanka Gandhi is not right: Mamata

Thu, 08 October 2026
Share:
14:46
image
On being asked about proposed CJP protest on 10th October, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "We cannot say anything about the strategy.. They invited me, but we have a relationship with Gen Z. But we will see later what he does or doesn't do."

On INDIA alliance's protest in Delhi, she says, "I have seen a lot of atrocities. Everyone has the right to protest in all of India, but what happened to Priyanka Gandhi is not right. Everyone has a sister, mother, child at home. We should give respect to females..."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Love you, Bala: Tukaram Mundhe shares private moments with Nana Patekar
LIVE! Love you, Bala: Tukaram Mundhe shares private moments with Nana Patekar

'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'
'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'

'It has been a very long time since I sat with him or met him. He was his own kind of person; he didn't mix much with anyone.'

Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles
Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles

No shade or genre was a roadblock for Nana Patekar. In fact, some of his movies only age well because we associate them with his terrific presence.

'Scrap SIR': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj, Dipke stage protest
'Scrap SIR': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj, Dipke stage protest

Prominent figures including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday. They demanded the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged...

'Unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
'Unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

India has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militant attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports, asserting that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.