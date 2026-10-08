What happened to Priyanka Gandhi is not right: Mamata

14:46

On being asked about proposed CJP protest on 10th October, former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says, "We cannot say anything about the strategy.. They invited me, but we have a relationship with Gen Z. But we will see later what he does or doesn't do."



On INDIA alliance's protest in Delhi, she says, "I have seen a lot of atrocities. Everyone has the right to protest in all of India, but what happened to Priyanka Gandhi is not right. Everyone has a sister, mother, child at home. We should give respect to females..."