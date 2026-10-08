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What Aamir did when asked about Sanjay Dutt's 'no peace in India' statement

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Bollywood star Aamir Khan refused to get into a controversy over Sanjay Dutt's (subsequently retracted/clarified) statement on there being 'no peace in India'.

The actor got up and left the event when he was asked if he agreed with Sanjay Dutt's statement.

Aamir was attending an event 'Celebrate Cinema Festival 2026' in Mumbai where he spoke on his film Sitaare Zameen Par and his journey in cinema.

The three-day festival, organised at Whistling Woods International, celebrates filmmaking and provides students and aspiring filmmakers an opportunity to engage with established names from the industry.

 As soon as the event was over, reporters asked Aamir about Sanjay Dutt's statement, at which he got up and left.

 In 2015, at an event organised by The Indian Express, Aamir Khan spoke about growing intolerance in the country and how his then wife Kiran felt that they should leave India for the betterment of their child, Azad.

 However, he clarified later that he was not leaving India and going anywhere.

-- Rediff  Movies

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