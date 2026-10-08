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US woman on death row survives execution by lethal injection

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Christa Pike in Dec 2007. J Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters
Christa Pike in Dec 2007. J Miles Cary/ Knoxville News Sentinel/USA TODAY NETWORK/Reuters
Christa Pike, who survived two doses of lethal injections after a botched up execution in a Tennessee prison, is awake and walking, according to her lawyer who spoke to the BBC.

Pike was sentenced to death by lethal injection. She is the first known person to survive execution by lethal injection.

Pike, 50, was sentenced to death for torturing and killing Colleen Slemmer in 1995. Her accomplice was her boyfriend who escaped death penalty because he was 17. He remains in prison.

After the failed execution, Pike was taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

She continues to show after-effects of the two doses of pentobarbital, but her lawyer told BBC that she was fairly well.

All executions in Tennessee have been paused for the rest of the year till it is found out what went wrong with Pike’s execution.

The Tennessee chief of prisons resigned following the incident.

-- REDIFF NEWS

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