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Telangana woman alleges husband forcibly recruited into Russian Army

Thu, 08 October 2026
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17:30
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A woman from Telangana's Rajanna-Sircilla district has alleged that her husband was cheated by a job agent and forcibly recruited into the Russian Army before being deployed to the war zone near the Ukraine border.

The complainant, Domati Rakshitha, approached the police seeking intervention to secure the safe return of her husband, Domati Kishan, who she claimed travelled to Russia after being promised employment.

According to her complaint, Kishan was looking for employment opportunities and paid Rs 2.5 lakh to Dharnam Srinivas, an agent associated with 'Aditya Manpower' in Sircilla town, after being assured of a job in Russia.

Rakshitha stated that her husband travelled to Russia on September 5, 2026, expecting to take up the promised employment. However, she alleged that he was subsequently deceived and forcibly inducted into the Russian Army against his will.

She further claimed that Kishan contacted her over the phone and informed her that he had been sent to a conflict zone near the Ukraine border.

Seeking immediate intervention from the authorities, Rakshitha urged that action be taken against the agent responsible and that her husband be brought back to India safely.

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