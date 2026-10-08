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Sushant Singh's Potshot At Piyush Mishra

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Sushant Singh, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @officialsushantsingh/Instagram
Sushant Singh, Photo: Kind Courtesy, @officialsushantsingh/Instagram
Sushant Singh has taken on Piyush Mishra in his latest video on Instagram. 

The actor mocked Mishra's gestures and tagged Naseeruddin Shah.

He posted, 'Sawaal ke jawaab pe sawaal ka sawaal. Jai Hind, Jai Inqalaab... Vaghairah vaghairah vaghairah.'

Sushant aimed his potshot at Piyush after the latter criticised Naseeruddin Shah for not praising Captain Smit Machchhar.

'Smit Machchhar saved the lives of 180 people so please give him congratulatory messages,' Piyush Mishra had said on his video.

Mishra felt that Shah was very selective in his opinions, as he lends support to students at the Cockroach Janta Party but keeps mum when the students in Opposition-ruled states like Jharkhand and Punjab protested against the establishment.

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