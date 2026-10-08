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Real toll is far higher: Araghchi

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has cited a US Congressional Research Service (CRS) report listing 81 US military aircraft reportedly lost or damaged during operations against Iran, saying the "real toll is far higher."

In a post on X on Thursday, Araghchi said, "In May, the Congressional Research Service admitted that Iran's Armed Forces had taken out 42 U.S. military aircraft. Now: 81." "Real toll is far higher," he added.

Araghchi questioned the US military's assessment of the losses, saying, "Proof? CENTCOM won't let a sitting Senator inspect bases it claims are fine."

"You can fool all the people some of the time..." he added.

The CRS report, titled "U.S. Aircraft Combat Losses in Operation Epic Fury: Considerations for Congress" and updated on October 5, lists 81 fixed-wing or rotary-wing aircraft, including uncrewed aircraft systems, that were "reportedly lost or damaged" in US operations against Iran since February 28.

According to the report, the list was compiled from news reports, statements by the US Department of Defense and US Central Command (CENTCOM), and the Department of Defense Inspector General.

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