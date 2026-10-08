Nana Patekar's son arrives at Goa hospital

14:56

Nana Patekar's son Malhar on Thursday arrived at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where his mortal remains have been kept for postmortem.



After reaching the hospital near Panaji in the afternoon, he rushed to the forensic department, said sources.



The actor's nephew Sachin Patekar arrived at GMCH in the morning and has remained there since then.



Nana Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence across films such as "Salaam Bombay!", "Khamoshi" and "Welcome", died on Thursday in his Goa home in Dona Paula near Panaji. He was 76.



He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, according to sources.



The veteran actor was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His mortal remains were subsequently taken to GMCH, sources said.



Patekar is survived by his wife Neelkanti and their son Malhar.