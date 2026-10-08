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Nana Patekar's passing leaves a deep void: PM

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Sunny Deol, Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma pose for a photo
Sunny Deol, Nana Patekar and Utkarsh Sharma pose for a photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar and said he gave the audience characters that will be remembered for generations.

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, died at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.

"Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said Patekar was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in.

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said. PTI

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