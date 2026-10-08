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Nana Patekar's last rites to be held at his Pune farmhouse

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar at the premiere of the film 'Gadar 2'
Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar at the premiere of the film 'Gadar 2'
The last rites of veteran actor Nana Patekar will be performed at his farmhouse in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, a representative of his social organisation said.

Patekar, 76, passed away at his residence in Goa early on Thursday.

"The mortal remains will be brought (to Pune) by around 5 pm, and later will be kept for the last 'darshan'. The last rites will be performed on the premises of his farmhouse," said Ganesh Thorat, the CEO of Patekar's Naam Foundation, which works for water conservation.

The last rites will be held with state honours, he added.

The farmhouse is located at Donje on the outskirts of Pune city.

The actor was born as Vishwanath Patekar into a Marathi family at Murud-Janjira in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

He is survived by his wife and son Malhar.

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