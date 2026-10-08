Nana Patekar's demise a massive shock: Fadnavis

09:46

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday described the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar as a "massive shock to the heart", recalling his close friendship with the actor and his contribution to Marathi and Hindi cinema.



In a post on X, Fadnavis said Patekar had gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema and that his image as a patriot had resonated deeply with audiences.



Recalling Patekar's performances in films such as Krantiveer and Natsamrat, Fadnavis said the actor's work had no equal and his departure was a profound loss to the film industry.



"He gifted an entire era to Marathi and Hindi cinema. From that, it was primarily his image as a patriot that resonated deeply with audiences. From *Krantiveer* to *Natsamrat*, the powerful and masterful tapestry of acting he wove in his journey has no equal. Thus, his departure as an actor is a profound loss," he wrote on X.



Fadnavis also highlighted Patekar's social work, saying he supported the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan and, along with actor Makarand Anaspure, joined hands to establish the Naam Foundation and worked in villages.