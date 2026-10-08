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Nana Patekar was administered CPR for 45 minutes: Doc

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.

Patekar is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, the sources said.

The actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment in Dona Paula, near Panaji, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor at the medical facility said. 

Despite being administered CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, he said. 

A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, and a postmortem would be conducted, he added.

As per information provided by a friend of Patekar to the hospital doctors, the actor had messaged him around 3.30 am that he was not feeling well. 

"The friend saw the message around 4 am and rushed to the apartment of Patekar, who was living with a caretaker," Salkar said. 

The caretaker rushed to the private hospital, from where an ambulance was sent to his house. "The treatment started in the ambulance itself," Salkar said. 

Patekar's residence is about 5 minutes away from the hospital. 

The doctors tried to revive him after being brought to the hospital, but he was declared dead at 5.10 am. 

The body has been sent to Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, where the postmortem would be conducted to ascertain the exact cause of death, Salkar said.

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