Nana inspired people to work on social issues: RSS

14:28

Nana Patekar and Rajpal Yadav pose for a photo

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying that apart from achieving excellence in acting, he inspired people to engage in positive discussions on socially significant issues.



The 76-year-old actor passed away in Goa early on Thursday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack.



A statement on X, issued jointly by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, said the RSS joins the entire nation in deeply mourning the passing of the renowned cinema and theatre artist Nana Patekar.



"We also extend our condolences to his bereaved family members and countless admirers. As an actor, Nana established a distinctive persona, and throughout his long artistic career, he not only exemplified excellence in acting but also inspired people to engage in positive discussions on numerous socially significant topics," the statement said.



"Paying homage to his memory, we pray to God that his soul be granted peace and eternal liberation. Om Shanti," it added.



Patekar was known for his roles in several Hindi and Marathi films. His notable Hindi movies include "Parinda", "Prahaar: The Final Act", "Tirangaa", "Krantiveer" and "Khamoshi: The Musical".



He was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi.



He had also received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour.