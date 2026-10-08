Nana helped farmers during drought: Sharad Pawar

15:54

A borewell being built by the Naam Foundation which was funded by Nana Patekar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Thursday paid rich tributes to veteran actor Nana Patekar and recalled his contribution to the welfare of farmers through his NGO during a drought in Maharashtra.



Patekar (76), known for his versatility and powerful screen presence across films such as "Salaam Bombay!", "Khamoshi" and "Welcome", passed away at his Goa residence in the early hours of Thursday.



Pawar visited the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji, where the actor's mortal remains were brought for post-mortem, and paid rich tributes to him.



The veteran politician remembered Patekar as a person who made significant contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre and had a strong desire to help people in distress.



"Nana made significant contributions to the fields of art and theatre. He had a nature of helping people," Pawar said.



Recalling Patekar's work during a drought in Maharashtra, the former Union agriculture minister said the versatile artist, along with fellow actor Makarand Anaspure, extended assistance to farmers affected by the water scarcity through their NGO Naam Foundation.



"I remember when there was a drought in Maharashtra, Nana and Makarand established the Naam Foundation and helped farmers," he said.



The former CM said he had known Patekar for several years and shared a close relationship with him and his family.



"He lived in Pune and our relations with him were very strong," Pawar maintained.



Patekar had a deep association with both Maharashtra, where he was born (in Raigad district) and Goa, Pawar said.



"Nana is no longer with us. He is neither in Pune nor Goa, nor with all of us," Pawar said.



The NCP (SP) leader said he learned about Patekar's passing, which he described as shocking, in the morning and decided to head to the hospital at Bambolim.



Pawar offered condolences to Patekar's family.



"I pray to God to give strength to his family to cope with this loss," he added. PTI