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Maharashtra to accord Nana Patekar a state funeral

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday announced that veteran actor Nana Patekar will be accorded a state funeral in recognition of his contribution to theatre and cinema.

The Devendra Fadnavis government took the decision considering Patekar's unparalleled contribution to the fields of Marathi theatre and Marathi and Hindi cinema, Shelar said.

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, passed away in Goa early on Thursday.

His notable Hindi movies include "Parinda", "Prahaar: The Final Act", "Tirangaa", "Krantiveer" and "Khamoshi: The Musical".

Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi.

He had also received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour. 

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