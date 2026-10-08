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Love you, Bala: Tukaram Mundhe shares private moments with Nana Patekar

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Nana Patekar has died. Almost immediately after news of his death broke, social media began sharing tributes to the legendary actor. Among those remembering him was Tukaram Mundhe, FDA Commissioner ..

Mundhe shared a post on X and wrote:

"Nana Patekar is no more.

I have lost not merely an exceptional artist, but an extraordinary human being and a dear friend , someone whose warmth and affection touched everyone around him.

We spoke just eight days ago. I could never have imagined that it would be our last conversation.

His last words to me were: "Love you, Bala."

Those words will stay with me for the rest of my life.

Some people leave behind memories. A few leave behind a part of themselves in our lives.

Nana was one of them.

Goodbye, my friend. You will be deeply missed, and forever remembered."

Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday.

He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar had sent a message to a friend around 2:30 am saying that he was not feeling well. The friend later reached his residence at around 4 am.

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