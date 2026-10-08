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LIVE! When Nana did a film for just Rs 21!

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar's sudden death has left the film industry mourning, with actor-director Annu Kapoor recalling his long-standing association with the late actor and the trust Patekar showed in him early in his directorial career.

Patekar died at the age of 75 on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed his death. 

Remembering Patekar, Kapoor said he was "saddened and shocked" by the actor's sudden death. He also recalled the personal memories they shared and said they would stay with him.

"I am saddened and shocked by Nana Patekar's sudden and untimely death. I have many personal memories with Nana Patekar, and I will never be able to forget them," the actor told ANI. 

Kapoor and Patekar worked together on 'Abhay', a Hindi children's film directed by Kapoor. Patekar played the role of Rana, a ghost, in the film, which was based on Oscar Wilde's The Canterville Ghost. Abhay was also Kapoor's feature film directorial debut. 

Recalling how Patekar agreed to be part of the film despite being at the peak of his career, Kapoor said the actor trusted the script and agreed to work for a much smaller fee.

"When he was at the peak of his career and was charging Rs 65-70 lakh, he trusted me after reading the script when I directed the film Abhay. You will be surprised to know that he did that film for just Rs 21,000."

Kapoor also spoke about Patekar's personality and said he found it difficult to accept that the actor was no more.

"I cannot express how deeply saddened I am. He was such a fit and full-of-life person."

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