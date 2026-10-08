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Like a bird, he soared freely across the skies of cinema: PM

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away early this morning. 

Speaking during the 10th edition of India Mobile Congress at Yashobhoomi, PM Modi recalled Patekar's career and said the actor had won audiences over with the different characters he played. He called him an "exceptional artist" who spent his life devoted to cinema.

"He was an exceptional artist who won the hearts of audiences through the diverse characters he portrayed," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about Patekar's approach to acting and cinema, saying he never limited himself to a particular kind of role. He described the actor as someone who "soared freely" across the world of cinema.

"Nana Patekar ji devoted his life to the art and craft of cinema. He never allowed himself to be confined by boundaries; like a bird, he soared freely across the skies of cinema," PM Modi said.

Remembering Patekar's work beyond entertainment, the Prime Minister said the actor used his films to raise issues related to society. He called him a "revolutionary" who spoke against social evils and said his words had a strong impact.

"Through his films, he powerfully challenged the injustices and shortcomings prevalent in society. He was a revolutionary in his own way, who worked against social evils. His words were as powerful as his silence was impactful. He consistently stood for taking a firm stand against forces that worked against the nation," he said.

"I pay my heartfelt tribute to Nana Patekar ji and express my deepest condolences to his family members, friends and countless admirers," he added. 

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence. CPR was given for 45 minutes, but he remained in asystole throughout the process. A medico-legal case has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, the doctor said.

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