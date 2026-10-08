'Kahan hai re?': Smriti Irani recalls 'Dada' Patekar

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Nana Patekar cooks fish (not in image) for Smriti Irani

Ever since the news of veteran actor Nana Patekar's death broke, members of the film and television fraternity and other industries have been sharing fond memories of the late actor, who was best known for his powerful performances, including in Parinda. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and actor Smriti Irani also recalled her cherished moments and conversations with Nana.



She shared that she lovingly called the actor "Dada" and recalled their last conversation, when he asked her to visit him in Pune.



"Dada. That's what I called him, while the world knew him as Nana Patekar. His calls were as random as they were precious. No formalities, no pleasantries. Just that familiar voice - 'Kahan hai re?' We barely ever photographed our moments together. Perhaps because one could never imagine there would come a day when photographs would be all I am left with. I would call him out of the blue, sometimes just to put him on the phone with young talent who admired the legend," she reminisced in her post on X.



"And he would oblige, with all the warmth that lay beneath that unmistakably gruff exterior. Today, among the memories I hold closest is one of him cooking for me. No special occasion . Just Dada, being Dada. Our last conversation still echoes in my ears. 'Aa re Pune, kadhi yeshil?' Come to Pune, when will you visit? I said, 'Soon.' Guess it was not soon enough. See you on the other side, Dada,' Smriti added.



Smriti also shared an adorable video of Nana Patekar cooking fish for her.