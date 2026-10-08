Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

It's about time": Trump makes fresh Nobel Peace Prize bid

Thu, 08 October 2026
Share:
09:38
image
US President Donald Trump has made yet another vocal bid for international recognition, asserting his entitlement to the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize while expressing scepticism over whether the Norwegian Nobel Committee will ultimately select him.

Addressing journalists within the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump noted that the laureate announcement is imminent and implied valid grounds for his candidacy.

"It is about that time," Trump remarked. "But I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump."

The American leader maintained that his diplomatic interventions have far surpassed the achievements of his predecessors, claiming he successfully resolved eight separate conflicts since assuming office for his second term.

"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars."

The prestigious accolade is scheduled for official declaration on Friday. Acknowledging the probability of being bypassed by the panel, President Trump criticised the institution, stating the committee possessed "a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me." 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Feel like killing God for killing the God of acting: RGV on Nana
LIVE! Feel like killing God for killing the God of acting: RGV on Nana

Nana Patekar dies at 75
Nana Patekar dies at 75

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, 75, passed away in Goa during the early hours of Thursday after suffering a heart attack. He was found unconscious at his Dona Paula apartment and could not be revived despite medical efforts.

Not bragging, but...: Trump's fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize
Not bragging, but...: Trump's fresh bid for Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has asserted his deservingness for the Nobel Peace Prize, claiming he has settled eight wars and achieved unprecedented peacemaking efforts, while also criticising former President Barack Obama's past win.

Rahul draws red line: 'Protest ends only with CEC's exit'
Rahul draws red line: 'Protest ends only with CEC's exit'

Rahul Gandhi led INDIA bloc leaders in a surprise dharna near Jantar Mantar, protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. For the second consecutive day, police detained Gandhi and other opposition MPs, stalling their...

India seeks update on 69 citizens serving in Russian army
India seeks update on 69 citizens serving in Russian army

India has requested an update from Russian authorities regarding 69 Indian nationals reportedly serving in the Russian Army. The External Affairs Ministry spokesperson stated that 139 Indians have been discharged so far, but 51 have...