It's about time": Trump makes fresh Nobel Peace Prize bid

09:38

US President Donald Trump has made yet another vocal bid for international recognition, asserting his entitlement to the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize while expressing scepticism over whether the Norwegian Nobel Committee will ultimately select him.



Addressing journalists within the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump noted that the laureate announcement is imminent and implied valid grounds for his candidacy.



"It is about that time," Trump remarked. "But I was very honoured to receive it indirectly last time by the recipient, who said nobody in history deserves it more than President Trump."



The American leader maintained that his diplomatic interventions have far surpassed the achievements of his predecessors, claiming he successfully resolved eight separate conflicts since assuming office for his second term.



"I've done stuff that nobody else has ever done. I'm not bragging, I'm just telling you the facts. No president has probably ever settled any wars. I settled eight wars."



The prestigious accolade is scheduled for official declaration on Friday. Acknowledging the probability of being bypassed by the panel, President Trump criticised the institution, stating the committee possessed "a reputation for maybe not giving it to people like me."