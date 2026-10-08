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Iran will never have nuclear weapon: Rubio

Thu, 08 October 2026
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United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has asserted that Iran will be permanently barred from obtaining nuclear weapons under President Donald Trump, simultaneously accusing Tehran of amassing an extensive stockpile of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial systems designed to insulate its atomic programme from foreign military intervention.

Addressing a joint media briefing alongside Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis in Athens, Secretary Rubio stressed that Washington's stance remains unyielding despite ongoing speculation regarding whether the United States might tolerate restricted uranium enrichment by Tehran within the framework of a prospective accord.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, simple, period and end of story," Rubio said.

While withholding specific parameters concerning acceptable thresholds of nuclear activity during potential diplomatic negotiations, the Secretary reiterated that preventing Iranian nuclear acquisition remains the primary directive of the administration.

"Anything they agree to that would be acceptable to the United States has to be something that ensures that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," he said.

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