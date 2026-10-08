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India salutes IAF's courage: Modi on Air Force Day

Thu, 08 October 2026
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09:18
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India is proud of its air warriors and that the nation salutes their courage and commitment to protecting the skies.

On the occasion of Indian Air Force Day, Modi highlighted that the force is adept at stunning adversaries not only with weaponry, but also with data and drones.

Indian Air Force Day is observed on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the force and the sacrifices made by air warriors.

"India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies," Modi said in a post on X.

In a short video posted on his social media handles, the prime minister said he wanted to convey his heartfelt greetings to every air warrior serving the nation, as well as their families, on the occasion of Indian Air Force Day.

"They have impressed every Indian with their exemplary work in the skies. They have made us feel secure," he said.

Modi added that over the past decade, the world's best technologies have been made available to the Air Force and all armed forces of the country.

"The Air Force is an expert in giving shock to the enemies not only through weapons, but also through data and drones. Every moment of Operation Sindoor gives proof of the might of the Indian military," he said. PTI

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