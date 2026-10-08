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India condemns attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia

Thu, 08 October 2026
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India on Thursday strongly condemned the recent attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia, asserting that targeting civilian infrastructure is completely "unacceptable".

Saudi authorities said three people have been killed in attacks reportedly carried out by Houthi militants over the last two days on Abha international airport and King Khalid airport.

"India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones," it said in a statement.

New Delhi wished speedy recovery for those injured.

"We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the MEA added.

Two people were killed and 28 wounded in an attack at Abha International Airport, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation said.

It said one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, it said.

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'Unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
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India has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militant attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports, asserting that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.