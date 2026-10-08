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How an 'accidental shooting' ended up as murder

Thu, 08 October 2026
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This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.
On the face of it, it was a simple case of death.

A 33-year-old man had died of a bullet injury at a hotel in  Lonavla, Maharashtra.

He was surrounded by his family, who said he was cleaning his grandfather's 12-bore rifle when it went off accidentally, killing him on the spot.

The police duly filed a case of accidental death.

But, questions remained.

The bullet injury as well as the bloodstains on the wall hinted at something amiss.

And the post-mortem that followed bore out the police's misgivings.

The bullet was fired from a distance of 30 centimetres, the post-mortem report said, ruling out accidental firing.

A 12-bore rifle is around 4-5 feet long, so using it fire at self seemed improbable.

Further inquiries with the family and the hotel staff then revealed a different picture.

There had been an ongoing property dispute between the deceased and the grandfather, who later confessed to shooting the former, the Indian Express reported.

On the fateful day, the two had engaged in a heated discussion over the grandfather's plans to sell his land and distribute the proceeds among family members, which the grandson opposed, the report said.

Matters escalated and in a fit of rage the latter took his gun and shot his grandson dead.

The family tried to cover up the murder, threatened the hotel staff into removing the DVR with CCTV footage and silenced. They even took away the weapon and moved the body to another location, the Express reports.

The family, including the grandfather, have since been arrested and remanded to police custody till October 12.

-- Rediff News

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