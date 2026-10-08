Haryana CM's helicopter parked in stadium, athletes denied facility

The story of Indian sportspersons is one of struggle, hardship, denial and more.
But what Haryana's state-level athletes had to endure was something of a different kind.
For four days, they lost access to the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Gurgaon because Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's helicopter was parked bang in the middle, reports
.
For four days Haryana athletes could not access the track and regular training facility at the stadium because the CM decided to have his chopper parked there.
The access was restored on Wednesday after the CM returned
from his 3-day trip to Singapore and took the chopper back to Chandigarh.
Photos of the helicopter parked in the stadium soon went viral, sparking outrage online.
Shockingly, the TOI
reports, this was not the first incident of its kind.
In March 2020, too, the stadium was emptied in the midst of the training season because then CM Manohar Lal Khattar's helicopter was to land there.
Saini's officials told TOI the helicopter was parked in the stadium, a government facility, as parking in Delhi would incur charges.