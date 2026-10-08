Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Haryana CM's helicopter parked in stadium, athletes denied facility

Thu, 08 October 2026
Share:
14:40
Image used only for representational purpose
Image used only for representational purpose
The story of Indian sportspersons is one of struggle, hardship, denial and more.

But what Haryana's state-level athletes had to endure was something of a different kind.

For four days, they lost access to the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Gurgaon because Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini's helicopter was parked bang in the middle, reports The Times Of India.

Let that sink in. 

For four days Haryana athletes could not access the track and regular training facility at the stadium because the CM decided to have his chopper parked there.

The access was restored on Wednesday after the CM returned  
from his 3-day trip to Singapore and took the chopper back to Chandigarh.

Photos of the helicopter parked in the stadium soon went viral, sparking outrage online.

Shockingly, the TOI reports, this was not the first incident of its kind.

In March 2020, too, the stadium was emptied in the midst of the training season because then CM Manohar Lal Khattar's helicopter was to land there.
 
Saini's officials told TOI the helicopter was parked in the stadium, a government facility, as parking in Delhi would incur charges.

-- Rediff News

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Love you, Bala: Tukaram Mundhe shares private moments with Nana Patekar
LIVE! Love you, Bala: Tukaram Mundhe shares private moments with Nana Patekar

'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'
'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'

'It has been a very long time since I sat with him or met him. He was his own kind of person; he didn't mix much with anyone.'

Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles
Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles

No shade or genre was a roadblock for Nana Patekar. In fact, some of his movies only age well because we associate them with his terrific presence.

'Scrap SIR': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj, Dipke stage protest
'Scrap SIR': Dhruv Rathee, Prakash Raj, Dipke stage protest

Prominent figures including CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, and actor-activist Prakash Raj led a protest in Bengaluru on Thursday. They demanded the immediate resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged...

'Unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports
'Unacceptable': India condemns attacks on Saudi airports

India has strongly condemned the recent Houthi militant attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports, asserting that the targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable.