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Feeling unwell, Nana messaged friend at 3:30 am

Thu, 08 October 2026
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A couple of hours before his death, veteran actor Nana Patekar had messaged his friend at 3.30 am on Thursday complaining that he was not feeling well, a doctor said.

"The friend saw the message at 4 am and rushed to his apartment in Dona Paula near Panaji, where the actor was staying with his caretaker," Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor at Manipal Hospital, said.

The friend, whose name was not known, waited beside Patekar at home while he asked the caretaker to rush to the hospital for an ambulance.

The 76-year-old actor was brought to the hospital and, despite being administered CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 45 minutes, Patekar could not be revived and was declared dead at 5.10 am, the doctor said.

Patekar, known for his versatility and powerful screen presence, played memorable roles in several Hindi and Marathi films.

His notable Hindi movies include "Parinda", "Prahaar: The Final Act", "Tirangaa", "Krantiveer" and "Khamoshi: The Musical".

Patekar was a recipient of three National Film Awards, several Filmfare Awards, the Maharashtra State Film Award and Filmfare Awards Marathi. He had also received Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian honour. PTI

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