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Feel like killing God for killing the God of acting: RGV on Nana

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has reacted to the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, saying he still cannot believe that the actor is no more.

Varma, who worked with Patekar on several films, shared a post on X after the actor's death and spoke about his strong screen presence. He said he found it difficult to accept that Patekar could pass away so suddenly.

In his post, Varma called Patekar the "GOD of acting" and said he was unable to believe that the actor's heart had failed him. He wrote, "YES, everybody knows nobody is immortal .. But I still can't believe this can so suddenly happen to a man , as strong as him .. I hate his heart for failing him and I feel like killing GOD for killing the GOD of acting , NANA PATEKAR ."

Varma and Patekar had worked together on several projects over the years. Their association began with the 2003 film Bhoot, in which Patekar played a key role. Patekar also featured in Darna Mana Hai, which was produced by Varma.

The two later worked together on the 2004 crime drama Ab Tak Chhappan, in which Patekar played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. The film went on to become one of the better-known collaborations between the actor and Varma.

They reunited almost a decade later for The Attacks of 26/11, directed by Varma. Patekar played the role of Joint Commissioner of Police Rakesh Maria in the 2013 film.

Patekar died on Thursday at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. 

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