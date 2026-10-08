Fearless, full of life...: Sunny Deol on Nana

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"Fearless and full of life" -- that's how Bollywood star Sunny Deol will always remember veteran actor Nana Patekar, who left for his heavenly abode on October 8.



After learning about the sudden death of Nana Patekar, Sunny paid his condolences via an emotional post on Instagram.



He shared that although the two never had the opportunity to work together, they still shared a special bond.



"Still can't believe Nana is not among us. We never worked together, but we always shared a very special bond that went back many years. Fearless, full of life, he always did what he wanted to do. That's how I'll always remember him. Will miss you, Nana," Sunny posted.



He also shared a picture with Nana from one of the events of Gadar 2. Have a look at it here.



Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa on Thursday.