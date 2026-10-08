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Don't know whether I will be here tomorrow: Nana 3 days ago

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Just three days before his untimely passing, Nana Patekar had stood before an audience at a social event in Goa and, with his characteristic style, remarked that everyone has to go someday and "I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow."

His words now linger, reflecting the humility and depth of an actor whose life and art touched millions.

Patekar was addressing a function of Samraat Club International at Dona Paula near Panaji in Goa on October 4, during which he also remembered his friend and former Goa chief minister, late Manohar Parrikar.

"We all have to go someday. I don't know whether I will be here tomorrow. That time comes in the life of everyone. But before that time comes (we have to think, whether), am I able to do what I want to do? Have I made the effort?," Patekar said.

The 76-year-old actor passed away in Goa early on Thursday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack. The body was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital near Panaji for postmortem.

On Sunday, addressing the gathering at Dona Paula, Patekar remembered former CM Parrikar as his friend.

"Parrikar was a person about whom one could be proud. He was younger than me. I am now 76, and will turn 77. But he was such a great person that one had to look up to him," the actor said.

"We are fortunate that such a person was born here. These are people who lived their lives as if they had taken up a mission," he noted.

Patekar said that to accomplish so much before leaving this world, one must have that drive.

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