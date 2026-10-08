Delhi police register more FIRs against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi,

10:30

Delhi Police have registered three FIRs in connection with the Opposition's Wednesday protest, with more cases being registered in the matter, Delhi Police said on Thursday.



The cases have been registered under various sections related to alleged assault on police personnel, obstruction of government work, pushing and manhandling, and misbehaviour with police personnel.



The names of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also figure in the details of the FIRs registered so far.



This comes after INDIA bloc MPs were stopped by Delhi Police on Wednesday while attempting to proceed towards Jantar Mantar for a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.



Rahul Gandhi was among the Opposition MPs detained during the protest and was taken to Barakhamba Road Police Station. He was seen attempting to open a barricaded gate as police personnel prevented the protesters from moving ahead. Gandhi was later seen waving at the media and showing a victory sign while being detained.



Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also detained and taken to Chhatrasal Stadium Police Station. She was seen lying on the ground during the police action and later alleged that force was used against the protesting MPs.