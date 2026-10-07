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Cong's widespread protests today, to observe 'black day'

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during INDIA bloc MPs' protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar ./Amit/ANI Photo
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during INDIA bloc MPs' protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar ./Amit/ANI Photo
Congress announced widespread protests at state, district, and block levels on October 8, observing "black day" for Indian democracy after police action and detention against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and others following a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Wednesday.

In a note posted by the AICC, the party alleged that the Congress leaders were subjected to lathi charge, resulting in injuries.

"Today, the BJP-led central government under Shri Narendra Modi crossed all limits. When INDIA bloc MPs--led by Hon'ble Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Shri Rahul Gandhi--were marching peacefully towards Jantar Mantar to demand accountability from the Election Commission, they were stopped and subjected to force. Shri Rahul Gandhi, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi, our senior leaders, and INDIA bloc MPs were subjected to barbaric mistreatment and a lathi-charge, resulting in serious injuries," the note signed by Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal read.

Congress termed the police action an "attack on the Constitution" and said that the party will fight till CEC Gyanesh Kumar is removed from the post.

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