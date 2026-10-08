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Colorado Denver University's Hyderabad campus gets a nod

Thu, 08 October 2026
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The University of Colorado Denver (CU Denver) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to establish a degree-granting campus in Hyderabad, making it the first US public university to receive such approval in India.

CU Denver plans to admit its first cohort in August 2027. The Hyderabad campus will be its first campus in India and the first foreign university campus in Telangana, the university said in a statement. The development comes as foreign universities step up plans to establish campuses in India following the UGC's 2023 regulations allowing eligible foreign higher educational institutions to set up campuses in the country.

"Expanding access to high-quality education has long been central to CU Denver's vision and goals. Our plans in Hyderabad build on that commitment, as well as our longstanding connection with students from India who have been part of the CU Denver community for decades," said Kenneth T. Christensen, chancellor of CU Denver.

CU Denver said the campus would offer programmes in high-demand areas including business, computing, engineering. The programmes will focus on applied learning, experiential education and workforce relevance, drawing on the university's CU Denver's strengths as a public urban research university.

-- Auhona Mukherjee/Business Standard

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