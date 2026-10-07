CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSUI convocation in Bengaluru

00:48

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will preside over the 34th Annual Convocation of the NLSUI in Bengaluru on October 17, months after the varsity cancelled the event in the wake of opposition from a section of students to the participation of the CJI and the BCI Chairman.



The National Law School of India University (NLSUI) here on Wednesday said that CJI Kant will preside over the event.



The formal ceremony will commence at 11 am at Jnana Jyoti Auditorium located on Palace Ground in Bengaluru.



In August, the NLSIU had had cancelled its annual convocation for the graduating batch of 2026, citing "unavoidable circumstances".