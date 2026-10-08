Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex crashes 1,045 points

16:16

The Indian stock market witnessed a bloodbath on Thursday, with the Sensex crashing over 1,000 points and the Nifty plunging below 22,250 to hit a fresh 52-week low of 22,179, as continued selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the RBI's monetary policy tightening weighed on investor sentiment.



At the same time, Brent crude reaching USD 104/barrel also added to the pressure.



Sensex ended lower at 71,593.24, down 1045.46 points or 1.44 per cent against the previous close of 72,638.70. Nifty ended at 22,231.80, down 371.25 points or 1.64 per cent against the previous close of 22,603.05.



All broad market indices ended in the red, with Nifty Midcap 50 emerging as the top drag, declining 2.71 per cent. Sectorally, Nifty Metal emerged as the major laggard, declining over 3 per cent, followed by healthcare and pharma among others.