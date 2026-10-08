BEST bus conductor's exam questions could stump a PhD!

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Image used for representational purpose. Photo: Anant Salvi for Rediff

BEST Undertaking, which runs Mumbai's once-reputed intra-city bus service, recently held a recruitment exam for bus conductors.



Over 13,000 aspirants appeared for 367 posts -- but this is not about the state of employment in Urbs Prima Indis or the nation at large.



Most of the job-seekers who took the exam were Class X pass.



Now what would you expect to see in an exam paper for bus conductors?



How to issue tickets, how to manage unruly passengers, handle customers not having loose change, etc, right?



Instead, The Times of India reports, the examinees were faced with questions like:



Which of the following is a noble gas - hydrogen, helium, oxygen or carbon?



Which of these foods is the best source of Omega3 fatty acid -- milk, fruits, chicken, or mutton?



One candidate was even asked for the correct synonym of 'cogent' in a legal context, reports TOI.



One of the maths questions read: {(175x52/13+36)x26/299}x1/8=?



The matter was raised before the BEST committee on Wednesday, and chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said she too had received complaints about questions being 'out of syllabus'.



A BEST official told TOI that the question paper were set by an external agency which had followed a transparent test process.