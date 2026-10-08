Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

BEST bus conductor's exam questions could stump a PhD!

Thu, 08 October 2026
Share:
13:00
Image used for representational purpose. Photo: Anant Salvi for Rediff
Image used for representational purpose. Photo: Anant Salvi for Rediff
BEST Undertaking, which runs Mumbai's once-reputed intra-city bus service, recently held a recruitment exam for bus conductors.

Over 13,000 aspirants appeared for 367 posts -- but this is not about the state of employment in Urbs Prima Indis or the nation at large.

Most of the job-seekers who took the exam were Class X pass.

Now what would you expect to see in an exam paper for bus conductors?

How to issue tickets, how to manage unruly passengers, handle customers not having loose change, etc, right?

Instead, The Times of India reports, the examinees were faced with questions like:

Which of the following is a noble gas - hydrogen, helium, oxygen or carbon?

Which of these foods is the best source of Omega3 fatty acid -- milk, fruits, chicken, or mutton?

One candidate was even asked for the correct synonym of 'cogent' in a legal context, reports TOI.

One of the maths questions read: {(175x52/13+36)x26/299}x1/8=?

The matter was raised before the BEST committee on Wednesday, and chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao said she too had received complaints about questions being 'out of syllabus'.

A BEST official told TOI that the question paper were set by an external agency which had followed a transparent test process.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! When Nana did a film for just Rs 21!
LIVE! When Nana did a film for just Rs 21!

'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'
'Nana Patekar Created Another Angry Young Man'

'It has been a very long time since I sat with him or met him. He was his own kind of person; he didn't mix much with anyone.'

Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles
Ankush to Natsamrat, Nana Patekar's Unforgettable Roles

No shade or genre was a roadblock for Nana Patekar. In fact, some of his movies only age well because we associate them with his terrific presence.

Nana Patekar: Actor, Cricketer, Shooter
Nana Patekar: Actor, Cricketer, Shooter

Actor Nana Patekar, who passed away at 75, is remembered not just for his powerful acting but also for his deep passion for sports, including cricket and competitive shooting.

Fair Policy: India rejects Elon Musk's Starlink Stalled Claim
"Fair Policy": India rejects Elon Musk's "Starlink Stalled" Claim

The Indian government has strongly refuted Elon Musk's allegations that Starlink's satellite communication services are being blocked in the country, asserting that a fair and non-discriminatory regulatory framework is in place for all...