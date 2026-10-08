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Air India to offer travel SIM cards to passengers for overseas trips

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Air India will offer travel SIM cards to passengers for their overseas trips.

EasyRoam, an Air India-branded travel SIM card that offers international roaming services, has been developed in partnership with Tata Communications.

The ancillary product will be available for purchase as a physical SIM card as well as eSIM on a dedicated Air India-branded webpage, the airline said in a release on Thursday.

With the card, passengers will be able to access voice and data services during international travel.

Air India and Tata Communications are part of the Tata Group.

Initially, the SIM card will be provided free of cost while roaming pack charges will apply.

It will be available for 30 countries across North America, Europe (including the UK), Australia, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, the release said.  

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