Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

08:15

Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence during the early hours of Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.



The 75-year-old actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment at Dona Paula, near Panaji, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.



Salkar said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, he said, while a postmortem would be conducted on his body by the authorities.



He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.