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Actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Thu, 08 October 2026
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Veteran Actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence during the early hours of Thursday, after suffering a heart attack.

The 75-year-old actor was brought to a private hospital after he was found unconscious at his apartment at Dona Paula, near Panaji, Dr Shekhar Salkar, a senior doctor attached to the hospital, said.

Salkar said that despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, Patekar could not be revived. A medico-legal case has been registered in this connection, he said, while a postmortem would be conducted on his body by the authorities.

He said that Patekar was declared dead at around 5.10 am.  

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