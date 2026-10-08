0.4% levy on UPI payments may kick in from January 1: Report

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Caption Image used for representational purpose. Pic: @UPI_NPCI/X

The new Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI payments is likely to be implemented from January 1, 2027, and not October 15 as originally announced.



According a report in The Financial Express, while no final decision has been taken, the proposed deferment is aimed at giving merchants and the payments ecosystem more time to prepare for the transition, particularly during the festive season.



National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had stated last month that from October 15, a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will apply to person-to-merchant UPI payments above Rs 2000.



The charge will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more.



Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free, NPCI had said.



On September 28, the Supreme Court of India refused to stay the Centre's decision to impose MDR on UPI person-to-merchant payments above Rs 2000.