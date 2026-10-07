When Raju Kher Sold His House Since Anupam Didn't Help Him

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Raju Kher and Anupam Kher. Photo courtesy: @rajukherofficial/Instagram





He even had to sell his house due to the crisis.



'I thought my brother would help me. But at that time, he had stopped working. He wanted to do substantial roles, not just roles to make money.'





He added that this was the first time he spoke about this phase in his life.



-- REDIFF MOVIES

In a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Raju Kher recently revealed that he did not get financial help from his brother Anupam Kher when he needed it the most.Raju Kher revealed that he went into financial crisis in 2000 due to a television serial (called) he was producing, when the channel went kaput.