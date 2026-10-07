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VHP asks filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to apologise for 'tax religion' remark

Wed, 07 October 2026
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Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri/File image
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri/File image
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Wednesday asked filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to withdraw his statement related to "tax religion" in the context of people visiting religious sites and apologise, keeping in mind the sentiments of crores of devout Hindus.

The remarks came after Agnihotri reposted a video clip on X of a huge crowd jostling in queues while visiting Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand on October 4. Along with the post, he wrote that if only the government could tax religion, India would become the richest country overnight.

"Not because people would pay the tax. But because they would quit religion and start focusing on innovation, progress, productivity and ideas.

"They would finally try to become rich themselves, instead of waiting for miracles or divine interventions," he wrote.

Reacting to the post, VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal criticised Agnihotri for pitting religion against innovation and productivity.

"Why describe the pilgrimages of crores of Hindus as 'waiting for miracles' and pit religion against innovation and productivity? Pilgrimage sites are the soul of India. They are not merely places of worship; they are deeply connected with our civilisation, culture, social life and local economies," Bansal said in a post on X.

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