The Nobel Prize celebration that's melting hearts!

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Celebrating the Nobel, the family way! Photo courtesy/Stanford/Instagram

Stanford University Professor Karl Deisseroth, MD, PhD, received the news that he had won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine over an early morning phone call from Stockholm.





The professor of bioengineering and of psychiatry and behavioural sciences then waited till his children woke up the following morning at home in Palo Alto to break the news to them.





And what a cute moment it turned out to be -- one that has broken the 'gram!





After preparing breakfast, Dr Deisseroth told his daughters, Sophie, 10 and Emma, 13, of his Nobel, who shrieked with joy and jumped into his arms.





An Insta post by Stanford Uni shows the Nobel winner sharing the news with his son Hudson, 16. The three children live at home, while another son, Alexander, is a freshman at Stanford.





Not to miss out on the family bear hug, their mum, Michelle Monje-Deisseroth, MD, PhD, professor in pediatric neuro-oncology at Stanford, also joined in the celebration in the living room.





Dr Michelle Monje is herself the winner of the Brain Prize and MacArthur Fellowship.





Professor Karl Deisseroth shares the award with Peter Hegemann from the Humboldt University of Berlin and Georg Nagel from the University of Würzburg in Germany.