Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

The Nobel Prize celebration that's melting hearts!

Wed, 07 October 2026
Share:
13:16
Celebrating the Nobel, the family way! Photo courtesy/Stanford/Instagram
Celebrating the Nobel, the family way! Photo courtesy/Stanford/Instagram
Stanford University Professor Karl Deisseroth, MD, PhD, received the news that he had won the Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine over an early morning phone call from Stockholm.

The professor of bioengineering and of psychiatry and behavioural sciences then waited till his children woke up the following morning at home in Palo Alto to break the news to them.

And what a cute moment it turned out to be -- one that has broken the 'gram!

After preparing breakfast, Dr Deisseroth told his daughters, Sophie, 10 and Emma, 13, of his Nobel, who shrieked with joy and jumped into his arms.

An Insta post by Stanford Uni shows the Nobel winner sharing the news with his son Hudson, 16. The three children live at home, while another son, Alexander, is a freshman at Stanford.

Not to miss out on the family bear hug, their mum, Michelle Monje-Deisseroth, MD, PhD, professor in pediatric neuro-oncology at Stanford, also joined in the celebration in the living room.

Dr Michelle Monje is herself the winner of the Brain Prize and MacArthur Fellowship.

Professor Karl Deisseroth shares the award with Peter Hegemann from the Humboldt University of Berlin and Georg Nagel from the University of Würzburg in Germany.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM has a new slogan for India...
LIVE! PM has a new slogan for India...

UP CEO rejects reports of 'mysterious' voter additions
UP CEO rejects reports of 'mysterious' voter additions

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has strongly denied media reports alleging irregularities in the addition of 16.18 lakh voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The CEO asserted that the process was conducted with...

RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% as per market expectations
RBI hikes repo rate by 25 bps to 5.50% as per market expectations

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday raised its policy repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 per cent, beginning a rate-hike cycle as rising inflation risks, elevated global yields and resilient domestic growth strengthened the case for...

No meet was sought, offer turned down: EC on Oppn protest
No meet was sought, offer turned down: EC on Oppn protest

The Election Commission of India clarified its position after INDIA bloc MPs marched to its office, stating that no formal appointment was sought until late afternoon. The EC later declined a request to meet 240 MPs at the Parliament...

My Twin Won Gold, Silver, Bronze And Broke A Record
My Twin Won Gold, Silver, Bronze And Broke A Record

Vithya Ramraj won three medals at the Asian Games and broke P T Usha's 42-year-old record. Her twin Nithya, an international athlete herself, ruled out of the Games by an injury, looks back at their journey from a rented home to a podium...