SP absent from Kharge's INDIA bloc lunch, Cong says...

21:05

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other INDIA bloc MPs during a lunch meeting in New Delhi./@INCIndia X/ANI Video Grab

Indicating lack of unity in the INDIA bloc, the Samajwadi Party was unrepresented at an INDIA bloc lunch hosted by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, with the Congress attributing the absence of some allies to short notice, even as SP sources voiced concerns over a lack of consultation ahead of Rahul Gandhi's surprise protests.



The lunch at a south Indian restaurant on Janpath came hours before opposition MPs were stopped for the second consecutive day from marching towards the Election Commission, leading to a standoff and forcible detentions at Ashoka Road.



While SP sources said party president Akhilesh Yadav was unhappy about not being informed beforehand of Gandhi's move to stage a sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan on Tuesday, they did not specify whether those concerns were behind the party's absence from the lunch.



The development comes as the Congress and SP prepare for next year's Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, with differences over seat-sharing already prompting public comments from their leaders.



Congress sources said the lunch was decided upon late on Tuesday night and invitations were sent to all alliance partners. Representatives of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP also could not attend because of prior commitments, they said.



"All allies, including the SP, were invited to the lunch by Kharge ji's office after a decision was taken late last night," a Congress source said.



Congress general secretary in charge (communications) Jairam Ramesh said all parties of the INDIA bloc had been invited, but the decision and communication came late on Tuesday night.