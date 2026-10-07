Security beefed up in Lutyens' Delhi ahead of opposition's protest

16:26

Security was tightened across Lutyens' Delhi on Wednesday, with several parts of central New Delhi resembling a fortress, ahead of the INDIA bloc's protest at Jantar Mantar.



Barricades were raised at multiple locations in and around the New Delhi area, with a massive deployment of the Delhi Police, Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel.



The heightened security comes a day after hundreds of opposition MPs and supporters were detained following their march to the Election Commission and an over eight-hour sit-in inside the Akashvani Bhawan premises.



The opposition MPs on Wednesday decided to hold their protest at Jantar Mantar, a designated site for agitations, for the ouster of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who has been accused of facilitating deletion of lakhs of voters' names through the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.